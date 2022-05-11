Novelis to build low-carbon recycling and rolling plant in Alabama

Novelis Inc., the leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced it will invest $2.5 billion to build a new low-carbon recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama, USA.

The highly advanced facility will have an initial 600 kilotonnes of finished aluminum goods capacity per year.

More than half of the capacity of the new facility will be used to serve growing demand for aluminum beverage can sheet in North America, which is driven by consumer preference for more sustainable packaging. In addition to the beverage can market, the facility will also serve the automotive market, where aluminum is the fastest growing material as automakers make plans to achieve their sustainability goals.

Site work is under way now and the company expects to begin commissioning in mid-2025.

