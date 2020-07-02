Premium Capital Market & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Premium Capital Market & Investments reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.06 -100 0.020.12 -83 OPM %00 --500.000 - PBDT-0.080 0 -0.100.01 PL PBT-0.080 0 -0.100.01 PL NP-0.080 0 -0.100.01 PL
