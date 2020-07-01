Refex Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.79 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.20% to Rs 123.89 crore

Net loss of Refex Industries reported to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.20% to Rs 123.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 207.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.74% to Rs 33.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.31% to Rs 660.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 461.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

123.89207.19660.74461.053.547.117.776.135.5915.0755.2229.834.9114.8253.8328.87-3.7917.5833.1331.63

