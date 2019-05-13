ITC standalone net profit rises 18.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 11850.23 crore

Net profit of ITC rose 18.73% to Rs 3481.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2932.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 11850.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10479.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.06% to Rs 12464.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11223.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 44432.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40254.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11850.2310479.2444432.6740254.6738.5839.5438.9538.615304.094637.2719755.8617584.174953.914333.2818444.1616438.803481.902932.7112464.3211223.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)