ITC standalone net profit rises 18.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 11850.23 croreNet profit of ITC rose 18.73% to Rs 3481.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2932.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 11850.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10479.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.06% to Rs 12464.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11223.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 44432.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40254.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11850.2310479.24 13 44432.6740254.67 10 OPM %38.5839.54 -38.9538.61 - PBDT5304.094637.27 14 19755.8617584.17 12 PBT4953.914333.28 14 18444.1616438.80 12 NP3481.902932.71 19 12464.3211223.25 11
