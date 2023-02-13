Pressman Advertising standalone net profit declines 4.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 37.37% to Rs 3.05 croreNet profit of Pressman Advertising declined 4.55% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.37% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.054.87 -37 OPM %23.6127.72 -PBDT1.691.76 -4 PBT1.691.76 -4 NP1.261.32 -5
