Pressman Advertising standalone net profit declines 4.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Pressman Advertising declined 4.55% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.37% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.054.8723.6127.721.691.761.691.761.261.32

