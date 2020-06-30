Pressman Advertising standalone net profit declines 70.86% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 11.38% to Rs 8.10 crore

Net profit of Pressman Advertising declined 70.86% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.38% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.78% to Rs 5.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 32.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.109.14 -11 32.6942.03 -22 OPM %15.318.75 -16.4915.25 - PBDT0.681.58 -57 6.988.51 -18 PBT0.681.58 -57 6.988.50 -18 NP0.441.51 -71 5.326.55 -19

