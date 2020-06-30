Pressman Advertising standalone net profit declines 70.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.38% to Rs 8.10 crore

Net profit of Pressman Advertising declined 70.86% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.38% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.78% to Rs 5.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 32.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8.109.1432.6942.0315.318.7516.4915.250.681.586.988.510.681.586.988.500.441.515.326.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)