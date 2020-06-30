Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 76.88% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 16.85% to Rs 237.07 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 76.88% to Rs 6.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.85% to Rs 237.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 285.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.65% to Rs 52.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 94.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 862.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1139.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales237.07285.11 -17 862.991139.87 -24 OPM %10.4413.46 -11.1112.75 - PBDT27.9947.25 -41 118.69166.32 -29 PBT15.9735.35 -55 78.48125.35 -37 NP6.2026.82 -77 52.3994.66 -45

