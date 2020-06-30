Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 76.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.85% to Rs 237.07 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 76.88% to Rs 6.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.85% to Rs 237.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 285.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.65% to Rs 52.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 94.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 862.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1139.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

