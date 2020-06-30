JBM Auto consolidated net profit declines 42.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.97% to Rs 475.21 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto declined 42.38% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.97% to Rs 475.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 601.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.88% to Rs 69.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 1946.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1786.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

475.21601.271946.731786.4311.3911.1811.8211.7842.1959.91181.50198.1024.4539.85107.65139.8515.6227.1169.2282.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)