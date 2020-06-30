JUST IN
JBM Auto consolidated net profit declines 42.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.97% to Rs 475.21 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto declined 42.38% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.97% to Rs 475.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 601.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.88% to Rs 69.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 1946.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1786.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales475.21601.27 -21 1946.731786.43 9 OPM %11.3911.18 -11.8211.78 - PBDT42.1959.91 -30 181.50198.10 -8 PBT24.4539.85 -39 107.65139.85 -23 NP15.6227.11 -42 69.2282.29 -16

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 15:04 IST

