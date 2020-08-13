Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 76.60% to Rs 0.11 croreNet loss of Prashant India reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.60% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.47 -77 OPM %-54.5514.89 -PBDT-0.060.07 PL PBT-0.080.05 PL NP-0.080.05 PL
