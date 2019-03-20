Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 2.69%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.15%

has added 22.72% over last one month compared to 15.82% gain in S&P BSE Realty and 8.16% rise in the SENSEX

gained 2.69% today to trade at Rs 251.95. The S&P BSE Realty index is up 1.15% to quote at 2027.99. The index is up 15.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 1.84% and Real Estate Ltd added 1.81% on the day. The index went down 12.17 % over last one year compared to the 16.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has added 22.72% over last one month compared to 15.82% gain in index and 8.16% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2933 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 56944 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 317 on 09 Apr 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 163.75 on 11 Oct 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)