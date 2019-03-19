Volumes jump at Solar Industries India Ltd counter

witnessed volume of 76060 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13340 shares

Infotech Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Properties Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 March 2019.

witnessed volume of 76060 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13340 shares. The stock increased 0.23% to Rs.1,039.95. Volumes stood at 3661 shares in the last session.

Infotech Ltd registered volume of 8.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.66% to Rs.1,625.40. Volumes stood at 2.72 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 45.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.54% to Rs.93.45. Volumes stood at 7.9 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 2.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51169 shares. The stock slipped 0.83% to Rs.366.00. Volumes stood at 23848 shares in the last session.

Properties Ltd witnessed volume of 7.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.04% to Rs.745.50. Volumes stood at 5.33 lakh shares in the last session.

