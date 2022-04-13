Prestige Estates records sales of Rs 3,268 crore in Q4 FY22

-
ALSO READ
Prestige Estates soars after recording strong sales in Q3
Barometers sharply pare gains; Asian markets trade mixed
Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; realty shares rise for third day
Prestige Estates Projects acquires 51% stake in Prestige Acres
Prestige Estates Projects to sell 51% stake in Prestige RMZ Star Tech
-
Prestige Estates Projects recorded sales value of Rs 3,268.7 crore in Q4 FY22, up by 77% from Rs 1,850.4 crore reported in Q4 FY21.
Sales volume in the fourth quarter increased by 76% YoY to 4.85 million square feet.
Collections improved by 39% to Rs 2,461 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,767.6 crore in Q4 FY21.
The company launched total projects of 5.01 million square feet in the fourth quarter. It had launched projects totaling 4.74 million square feet in the corresponding period last year.
During FY22, the Group registered sales of Rs 10,382.2 crore (up 90% YoY) and clocked collections of Rs 7,466.4 crore (up 47% YoY).
During the year, the Group had launched 16.77 million square feet of projects across geographies, up 42% YoY. In FY23, the Group envisages to launch projects of over 15 million square feet.
On the execution front, the Group has completed projects totaling 14.26 million square feet in FY22.
Irfan Razack, chairman, Prestige Group, said: We take immense pride in highlighting that Prestige Group has crossed Rs 10,000 crore presales benchmark. Presales during FY22 stood at Rs 10,382 crore. We continue to witness steadfast momentum for our offerings.
Venkat K Narayana, chief executive officer, Prestige Group, commented: New sales have come from 15.07 million square feet of sales volume with average selling price of Rs 6890 per square feet.
Prestige Group has a diversified business model across residential, office, retail, and hospitality segments with operations in 12 key locations in India.
The real estate developer's consolidated net profit rose 58.94% to Rs 93.30 crore despite 25.44% decline in sales to Rs 1,377.60 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 490.60 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU