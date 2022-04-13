Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd down for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1541.35, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.91% in last one year as compared to a 20.06% rally in NIFTY and a 9.66% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1541.35, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17505.95. The Sensex is at 58393.64, down 0.31%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has added around 1.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37931.4, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1547, up 0.6% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd tumbled 0.91% in last one year as compared to a 20.06% rally in NIFTY and a 9.66% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 39.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

