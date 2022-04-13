Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd, Ruby Mills Ltd and Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 April 2022.
Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 332.15 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19637 shares in the past one month.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 322.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17854 shares in the past one month.
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd soared 16.06% to Rs 439.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1904 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1932 shares in the past one month.
Ruby Mills Ltd advanced 13.83% to Rs 378.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1921 shares in the past one month.
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd added 13.08% to Rs 201. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21514 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
