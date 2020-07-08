JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty bounce back; metals rally
Business Standard

Prime Capital Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 1.59 crore

Net Loss of Prime Capital Market reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.59-0.64 LP 1.59-0.37 LP OPM %-11.95200.00 --18.87316.22 - PBDT-0.19-1.28 85 -0.13-1.17 89 PBT-0.22-1.28 83 -0.16-1.20 87 NP-0.22-1.28 83 -0.16-1.20 87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 14:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU