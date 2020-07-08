Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 146.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 1431.90 crore

Net Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 146.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 507.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 1431.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1434.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2099.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1448.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 4881.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4508.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1431.901434.404881.204508.104.63-29.060.40-30.52-40.20-443.202083.30-1726.90-92.80-497.201872.50-1947.60-146.00-507.802099.20-1448.40

