JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NBCC (India) secures orders worth Rs 431.66 cr in June 2020
Business Standard

Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 146.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 1431.90 crore

Net Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 146.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 507.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 1431.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1434.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2099.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1448.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 4881.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4508.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1431.901434.40 0 4881.204508.10 8 OPM %4.63-29.06 -0.40-30.52 - PBDT-40.20-443.20 91 2083.30-1726.90 LP PBT-92.80-497.20 81 1872.50-1947.60 LP NP-146.00-507.80 71 2099.20-1448.40 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU