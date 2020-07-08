Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 146.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 208.60 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shree Renuka Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 188.70 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 36.63% in the March 2020 quarter
Simbhaoli Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.45 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 35.80% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 1431.90 croreNet Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 146.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 507.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 1431.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1434.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2099.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1448.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 4881.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4508.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1431.901434.40 0 4881.204508.10 8 OPM %4.63-29.06 -0.40-30.52 - PBDT-40.20-443.20 91 2083.30-1726.90 LP PBT-92.80-497.20 81 1872.50-1947.60 LP NP-146.00-507.80 71 2099.20-1448.40 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU