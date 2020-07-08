JUST IN
GB Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.07% to Rs 44.52 crore

Net Loss of GB Global reported to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 21.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.07% to Rs 44.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 43.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 45.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 259.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 292.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales44.5285.73 -48 259.78292.97 -11 OPM %-28.10-1.87 --10.57-0.95 - PBDT-11.51-1.51 -662 -21.290.84 PL PBT-21.54-11.48 -88 -62.18-40.96 -52 NP-20.96-21.94 4 -43.31-45.00 4

