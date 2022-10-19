Prime Minister announces fourth positive indigenisation list of 101 defence items

Ministry of Defence has stated today that one of the key constituents of Government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' is to transform the defence sector to achieve self-reliance and boost the export of Defence items with active participation of public and private sector. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken numerous steps to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence and Positive Indigenisation Lists is one of the landmark initiatives towards achieving that vision. The MoD had earlier promulgated 'First, Second and Third Positive Indigenisation Lists', comprising 310 items on August 21, 2020, May 31, 2021 and April 07, 2022 respectively. The 'Fourth Positive Indigenisation List' of 101 items was announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the opening ceremony of DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on October 19, 2022. All the items included in the lists will be procured from indigenous sources as per provisions given in Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. This list provides continuous impetus towards self-reliance in defence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)