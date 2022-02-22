Prime Minister Asks Stakeholders To Implement Budget Provisions Seamlessly On Ground

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed a webinar yesterday on positive impact of Union Budget 2022 on the education and skill sectors. Concerned Union Ministers, key stakeholders from education, skill development, science, technology and research were present on the occasion. Prime Minister explained how recent changes in the budgetary process are turning budget as a tool of transformation. He asked the stakeholders to implement the budget provisions seamlessly on the ground. He said that by advancing budget by one month in recent times, it is being ensured that when it is implemented from first April, all preparation and discussion is already undertaken. He asked the stakeholders to ensure optimum outcome from the budget provisions.

The Prime Minister elaborated on five aspects that were highlighted in the Budget 2022. Firstly, Key decisions have been taken for universalization of quality education i.e expansion of education with improved quality along with enhanced capabilities of the education sector. Secondly, attention has been given to skill development. Focus is on creating a digital skill ecosystem, skill development as per industry demand and better industry linkages. Thirdly, inclusion of India's ancient experience and knowledge of urban planning and designing into education is important. Fourthly, Internationalization has been emphasized. This involves arrival of world class foreign universities and encouragement of institutions of GIFT City getting Fintech related institutes. Fifth, focus on Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic (AVGV) where there is huge potential of employment and there is a big global market.

