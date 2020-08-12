India Industrial Production Declines 16.6% In June

India's industrial production declined by 16.6% on year in June, on account of disruption in normal business activity following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the government data showed on Tuesday. The decline in factory output was widespread across the sectors, including manufacturing, mining, power generation, capital goods and consumer durables, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. According to the data, manufacturing sector production reported a decline of 17.1 per cent, while the output of mining and power fell 19.8 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. The index during the first quarter of the current fiscal (April-June) declined by 35.9 per cent, with all sectors showing negative growth on account of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns to prevent the spread of the disease. Among major sectors, manufacturing registered the biggest fall of 40.7 percent in April to June period. Mining and electricity output declined 22.4 percent and 15.8 percent, respectively.

