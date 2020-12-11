Index Of Industrial Production Rises 3.6% In October

The index of industrial production (IIP) grew 3.6% to 128.5 in the month of October, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of October 2020 stand at 98.0, 130.7 and 162.2 respectively.

These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 117.7 for Primary Goods, 91.4 for Capital Goods, 137.5 for Intermediate Goods and 140.0 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of October 2020. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 133.2 and 149.0 respectively for the month of October 2020.

