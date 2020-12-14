Central Board of Direct Taxes Issues Refunds Of Over Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore So Far This Fiscal

-
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,45,619 crore to more than 89.29 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2020 and 8th December 2020.
Income Tax refunds of Rs. 43,274 crore have been issued in 87,29,626 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,02,345 crore have been issued in 1,99,554 cases.
