Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 98.33% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net Loss of Prime Urban Development India reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.33% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.3520.95 -98 OPM %-91.43-3.05 -PBDT-0.77-1.13 32 PBT-0.86-1.22 30 NP-0.86-1.22 30

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 12:45 IST

