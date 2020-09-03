Duropack reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises shares tank nearly 14 pc after Q4 earnings
Piramal Enterprises Q1 PAT rises 11% to 496 cr
Piramal Enterprises posts net loss of Rs 1,702.59 cr in Q4
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 51.90% to Rs 1.77 croreNet loss of Duropack reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.90% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.773.68 -52 OPM %5.657.61 -PBDT0.110.28 -61 PBT00.22 -100 NP-0.010.16 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU