Prism Johnson to hike stakeholding in Sanskar Ceramics

-
ALSO READ
Board of Prism Johnson approves raising Rs 84 cr via NCDs
Board of Prism Johnson approves raising Rs 50 cr via NCD issue
USFDA cautions Aurobindo Pharma's oral solids formulation facility of regulatory action
Aurobindo Pharma tumbles after USFDA classifies oral solids plant as OAI
Somany Ceramics standalone net profit declines 35.98% in the December 2019 quarter
-
from 35% to 50%Prism Johnson has agreed to acquire 35,00,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 37 each aggregating to Rs 12.95 crore, constituting 35% in the total paid-up equity share capital of Sanskar Ceramics. The Company presently holds 15% of the paid-up equity share capital in Sanskar. Subsequent to the aforesaid investment, the shareholding of the Company in Sanskar would increase to 50%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU