Prism Johnson to hike stakeholding in Sanskar Ceramics

Prism Johnson has agreed to acquire 35,00,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 37 each aggregating to Rs 12.95 crore, constituting 35% in the total paid-up equity share capital of Sanskar Ceramics. The Company presently holds 15% of the paid-up equity share capital in Sanskar. Subsequent to the aforesaid investment, the shareholding of the Company in Sanskar would increase to 50%.

