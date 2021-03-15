Pritish Nandy Comm hits the roof after Rata Tata acquires stake

Pritish Nandy Communications hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 23.50 after Ratan Tata acquired a stake in the company.

In a BSE filing made during market hours today, the company said that Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts, has, in his personal capacity, acquired a stake in Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd through market purchases last week.

"Mr. Tata invests in start-ups and technology companies," the company added.

Pritish Nandy Communications is a media and entertainment company. The company is engaged in film production and media consultancy.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter dropped 27.65% YoY to Rs 2.25 crore.

