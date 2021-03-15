Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging order

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 1.55% to Rs 304.70 after the company secured a new order aggregating to approximately Rs 128 crore.

The order has been awarded by the Construction Division-1, Building Construction Department, Patna (Bihar) for the construction of state guest house Bodh Gaya on engineering procurement basis (EPC).

"The total order inflow during the FY 2020-21 stands at Rs 2,214.44 crore, the company said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India)'s project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

The company's consolidated net profit declined by 30.34% to Rs 14.72 crore on a 7.66% rise in net sales to Rs 536.13 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

