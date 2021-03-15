Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging order

-
ALSO READ
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) wins order worth Rs 128 crore
ACE firms up after strong Q3 biz update
Board of Voltas approves transfer of domestic projects business to subsidiary
Ahluwalia Contracts jumps after order win
Metro rail and road construction companies compete at 6th India Construction Festival
-
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 1.55% to Rs 304.70 after the company secured a new order aggregating to approximately Rs 128 crore.
The order has been awarded by the Construction Division-1, Building Construction Department, Patna (Bihar) for the construction of state guest house Bodh Gaya on engineering procurement basis (EPC).
"The total order inflow during the FY 2020-21 stands at Rs 2,214.44 crore, the company said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)'s project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.
The company's consolidated net profit declined by 30.34% to Rs 14.72 crore on a 7.66% rise in net sales to Rs 536.13 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU