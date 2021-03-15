RPSG Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Meghmani Organics Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd and Religare Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 March 2021.

Meghmani Organics Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd and Religare Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 March 2021.

RPSG Ventures Ltd spiked 17.07% to Rs 381 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 56883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7191 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd soared 12.65% to Rs 117.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd surged 8.59% to Rs 904.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80681 shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd gained 8.46% to Rs 367.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24050 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4012 shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd jumped 8.26% to Rs 96.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)