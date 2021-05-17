Hester Biosciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Automotive Axles Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd and Saregama India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 May 2021.

Hester Biosciences Ltd soared 15.30% to Rs 2847.95 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 21236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4370 shares in the past one month.

Automotive Axles Ltd surged 14.08% to Rs 1145. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8346 shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd spiked 12.81% to Rs 331.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59959 shares in the past one month.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd gained 12.66% to Rs 213.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21166 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 2174.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2441 shares in the past one month.

