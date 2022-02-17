Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd soars 1.11%, Gains for third straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 15761.75, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.12% in last one year as compared to a 14.97% gain in NIFTY and a 9.47% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 15761.75, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 17382.1. The Sensex is at 58163.86, up 0.29%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has dropped around 1.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36460.75, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2303 shares today, compared to the daily average of 12303 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 87.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

