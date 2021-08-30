Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd spurts 0.85%, gains for fifth straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 13854.5, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.73% in last one year as compared to a 48.16% jump in NIFTY and a 27.73% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13854.5, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 16871.45. The Sensex is at 56669.84, up 0.97%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has gained around 9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38819.5, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6018 shares today, compared to the daily average of 10696 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 68.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)