Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 8.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.93% to Rs 699.34 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care rose 8.25% to Rs 90.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.93% to Rs 699.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 568.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales699.34568.89 23 OPM %20.5423.52 -PBDT151.54140.00 8 PBT138.98126.32 10 NP90.1183.24 8
