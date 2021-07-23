PSP Projects gains on bagging orders worth over Rs 82 crore

PSP Projects rose 1.81% to Rs 476.10 after the company said that it has secured new work orders worth Rs 82.79 crore till date in the financial year 2021-22 for institutional and industrial projects from various clients.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 July 2021.

PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in the country.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.91 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter surged 196.9% YoY to Rs 317.36 crore during the quarter.

