Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Kuantum Papers Ltd and Asian Hotels (West) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2021.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 105 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 76622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6360 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd spiked 17.51% to Rs 208. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2122 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd soared 15.03% to Rs 88.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22996 shares in the past one month.

Kuantum Papers Ltd added 11.62% to Rs 84.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22950 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (West) Ltd spurt 10.56% to Rs 287.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4398 shares in the past one month.

