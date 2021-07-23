Can Fin Homes Q1 FY22 PAT rises 17% to Rs 109 cr

-
-
Can Fin Homes' standalone net profit jumped 16.84% to Rs 108.84 crore on 13.71% rise in total income from operations to Rs 450.84 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
Standalone profit before tax climbed 15.83% to Rs 146 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 126.04 crore in Q1 FY20. The Q1 earnings was declared post trading hours yesterday, 22 July 2021.
New Approvals surged 214.01% to Rs 829 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against Rs 264 crore in Q1 June 2020. Disbursements soared 122.94% to Rs 894 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 401 crore in Q1 FY21. Outstanding loan book rose 6.61% to Rs 22221 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against Rs 20843 crore in Q1 June 2020.
The housing financier's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) grew 27.94% to Rs 199.99 crore as on 30 June 2021 as against Rs 156.31 crore as on 30 June 2020. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 0.90% as on 30 June 2021 as against 0.75% as on 30 June 2020. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.57% as on 30 June 2021 as against 0.50% as on 30 June 2020.
The Net Interest Income (NII) fell 5.29% to Rs 181.16 crore as on 30 June 2021 as against Rs 191.28 crore as on 30 June 2020. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 3.31% as on 30 June 2021 as against 3.70% as on 30 June 2020.
Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company. The firm offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans.
Shares of Can Fin Homes lost 1.25% to Rs 536.90 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 534.60 to Rs 550.40 during intraday trade.
