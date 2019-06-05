PSP Projects wins orders worth Rs 155.61 cr

PSP Projects has received new Work orders worth Rs. 155.61 crore (excluding GST) during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) for institutional, industrial and residential Projects from Various clients, which interalia includes major orders received for Construction of (Finishing and Ancillary Works) at worth Rs. 36.08 crore and RCC Work for at Worth Rs. 91.39 crore and the remaining work orders received from our repeat clients viz Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited , CEPT university, amongst others.

