Muthoot Capital Services completes transaction of Rs 140.37cr through securitization of portfolio

Muthoot Capital Services completed a securitization transaction of Rs 140.37 crores on 31 May 2019.
It may please be noted that this was the first securitization / direct assignment transaction carried out by the Company during the FY 2019 - 20.
The entire pool is from the non - priority sector and has been taken after considering the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India in this regard.
