Muthoot Capital Services completes transaction of Rs 140.37cr through securitization of portfolio

Capital Services completed a transaction of Rs 140.37 crores on 31 May 2019.

It may please be noted that this was the first / direct assignment transaction carried out by the Company during the FY 2019 - 20.

The entire pool is from the non - priority sector and has been taken after considering the guidelines prescribed by the in this regard.

