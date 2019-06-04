JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Cohda Wireless and Sasken Technologies partner to accelerate adoption of V2X in connected vehicles
Business Standard

Muthoot Capital Services completes transaction of Rs 140.37cr through securitization of portfolio

Capital Market 

Muthoot Capital Services completed a securitization transaction of Rs 140.37 crores on 31 May 2019.

It may please be noted that this was the first securitization / direct assignment transaction carried out by the Company during the FY 2019 - 20.

The entire pool is from the non - priority sector and has been taken after considering the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India in this regard.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 18:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU