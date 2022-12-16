India's Merchandise Exports Up Marginally On Year In November

JUST IN
Merchandise exports stood at $31.99 billion last month, up 0.59% from $31.8 billion in November 2021, according to the data released by the government on Thursday. Merchandise exports had contracted 16.7% year on year to $29.8 billion in October.

Imports rose a marginal 3.6% to $55.88 billion in November. Trade deficit stood at $23.89 billion during the month, down from $26.91 billion in October. During April-November 2022, exports stood at $295.26 billion against $265.77 billion in the same period last year, recording a growth of 11%.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 11:05 IST

