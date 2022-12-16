JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ircon completes excavation of escape tunnel of USBRL line in J&K
Business Standard

Logistics cost to reduce from 16% to 9% of GDP by end-2024: Nitin Gadkari

Capital Market 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promised that logistics cost, which is 16 per cent of GDP presently, will fall to single digits, up to 9 per cent of GDP by the end of 2024. "It is going to help us get more exports", the Minister said, adding now is the time to increase our business and presence in the international market. The Minister further stated that before the end of 2024, India's road infrastructure would be equal to the American standard. Minister Gadkari added India is on the path to building an inclusive Bharat by following the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi by boosting investment, economic growth, and employment creation to achieve sustainable development.

However, "we need to have cooperation, coordination and communication between all stakeholders", he said.

In addition, Gadkari noted the research in battery chemistry and said, "we should be the leaders in the sector". He added that the government aims to double the automobile sector to Rs.15lakh crores. "This will create new jobs and make India one of the biggest automobile manufacturers in the world", he said. Moreover, underscoring the importance of sustainability in the construction sector, he noted, "we are trying to minimise the use of cement and steel in construction work by adopting substitutes like fly ash, oil slag, waste plastics, demolition waste.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 15:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU