Logistics cost to reduce from 16% to 9% of GDP by end-2024: Nitin Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Nitin Gadkari calls for reduction in road accidents and deaths by 50% by 2024
Govt committed to excellent connectivity, world class infra: Nitin Gadkari
Nagpur to Pune journey will be possible in 8 hrs: Gadkari
Government formulating a model to allow small investors to invest in road projects: Nitin Gadkari
We have to make Indian infrastructure up to world standards says Union Transport Minister
-
However, "we need to have cooperation, coordination and communication between all stakeholders", he said.
In addition, Gadkari noted the research in battery chemistry and said, "we should be the leaders in the sector". He added that the government aims to double the automobile sector to Rs.15lakh crores. "This will create new jobs and make India one of the biggest automobile manufacturers in the world", he said. Moreover, underscoring the importance of sustainability in the construction sector, he noted, "we are trying to minimise the use of cement and steel in construction work by adopting substitutes like fly ash, oil slag, waste plastics, demolition waste.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU