Logistics cost to reduce from 16% to 9% of GDP by end-2024: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promised that logistics cost, which is 16 per cent of GDP presently, will fall to single digits, up to 9 per cent of GDP by the end of 2024. "It is going to help us get more exports", the Minister said, adding now is the time to increase our business and presence in the international market. The Minister further stated that before the end of 2024, India's road infrastructure would be equal to the American standard. Minister Gadkari added India is on the path to building an inclusive Bharat by following the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi by boosting investment, economic growth, and employment creation to achieve sustainable development.

However, "we need to have cooperation, coordination and communication between all stakeholders", he said.

In addition, Gadkari noted the research in battery chemistry and said, "we should be the leaders in the sector". He added that the government aims to double the automobile sector to Rs.15lakh crores. "This will create new jobs and make India one of the biggest automobile manufacturers in the world", he said. Moreover, underscoring the importance of sustainability in the construction sector, he noted, "we are trying to minimise the use of cement and steel in construction work by adopting substitutes like fly ash, oil slag, waste plastics, demolition waste.

