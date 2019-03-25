PSU OMCs firm up as crude oil price declines

Shares of three state-run rose by 0.74% to 1.47% at 10:51 IST on BSE after declined in the international commodity market.

HPCL (up 1.47%), (up 1.53%) and BPCL (up 0.74%), edged higher.

The S&P was down 329.39 points, or 0.86% at 37,835.22.

could reduce under-recoveries of (PSU OMCs) on domestic sale of LPG and kerosene at controlled prices. The government has already freed pricing of petrol and diesel.

In the global commodities markets, Brent for May 2018 settlement was down 40 cents at $66.63 a barrel. The contract fell 83 cents, or 1.22% to settle at $67.03 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)