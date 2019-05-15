PTC India slips after poor Q4 result

fell 1.02% to Rs 67.30 at 09:21 IST on BSE after net profit declined 16.33% to Rs 53.86 crore on 22.68% rise in total income to Rs 2673.25 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 113.21 points, or 0.3% at 37,431.74

On the BSE, 35,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 69 and a low of Rs 67.25 so far during the day.

said that the board of directors of the company has recommended the dividend of Rs 4 per share.

is engaged in the business of power and investment.

