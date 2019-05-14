Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Media Ltd, Mills Ltd, Beardsell and Cotspin are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2019.

Media Ltd, Mills Ltd, Beardsell and Cotspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2019.

lost 14.29% to Rs 14.4 at 14:02 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 889 shares in the past one month.

Media Ltd tumbled 13.15% to Rs 4.16. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5493 shares in the past one month.

Mills Ltd crashed 12.39% to Rs 46.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2166 shares in the past one month.

dropped 10.82% to Rs 13.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 966 shares in the past one month.

Cotspin Ltd shed 9.94% to Rs 87.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1285 shares in the past one month.

