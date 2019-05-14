Volumes soar at Solar Industries India Ltd counter

JUST IN
Solar Industries India Ltd recorded volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7167 shares

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, SRF Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 May 2019.

Solar Industries India Ltd recorded volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7167 shares. The stock gained 0.73% to Rs.1,070.50. Volumes stood at 24573 shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd saw volume of 22299 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2478 shares. The stock increased 1.03% to Rs.2,800.05. Volumes stood at 2601 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd recorded volume of 16.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.64% to Rs.2,581.15. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd witnessed volume of 34207 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4536 shares. The stock increased 0.58% to Rs.619.40. Volumes stood at 2620 shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd recorded volume of 12.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.01% to Rs.78.10. Volumes stood at 2.44 lakh shares in the last session.

