Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2019.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd crashed 8.25% to Rs 127.95 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.54 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 6.84% to Rs 166.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.24 lakh shares in the past one month.
Relaxo Footwears Ltd tumbled 5.12% to Rs 800. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2299 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Communications Ltd fell 4.89% to Rs 2.14. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 269.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd pared 4.80% to Rs 155.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
