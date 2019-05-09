JUST IN
Artemis Global Life Sciences consolidated net profit declines 65.75% in the March 2019 quarter
PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 47.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 15.79 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises declined 47.71% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.05% to Rs 39.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 63.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.7915.79 0 63.2260.26 5 OPM %81.9590.69 -92.5094.09 - PBDT12.5016.05 -22 59.4761.76 -4 PBT12.2015.77 -23 58.2660.57 -4 NP7.3013.96 -48 39.8545.83 -13

