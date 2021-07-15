pTron signs one-year endorsement deal with Pooja Hegde

-
pTron, the rapidly growing Indian Digital Lifestyle and Audio Accessories brand, has signed a one-year endorsement deal with the celebrated pan India star Pooja Hegde.
The popular youth icon will be working closely with the brand to raise awareness for pTron's attractive portfolio and further expand their customer reach. The talent extraordinaire was chosen for her unique sense of style and her passion for excellence, which reflect the same values espoused by pTron.
