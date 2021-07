TCS iON develops innovative phygital model for vocational education

Comprising a large ecosystem of its partners with deep expertise in vocational education

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has brought together an ecosystem of academia, corporates, publishers, and original equipment manufacturers as part of its innovative phygital model for vocational education, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day. This ecosystem will drive enhanced learning content, experiences and outcomes for learners looking to enhance their skills.

TCS iON has developed a large ecosystem of players with deep expertise in vocational education including Tata STRIVE, Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), and Apollo Med Skills. It also includes the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC), which recently expanded its engagement with TCS iON to develop programs for the automotive sector.

