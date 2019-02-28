Foodgrain Production Estimated Up 1.4%, Rice Production Seen Hitting Record

As per Second Advance Estimates for 2018-19, total Foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 281.37 million tonnes which is higher by 3.89 million tonnes or 1.40%. than the production of foodgrain of 277.49 million tonnes in 2nd Advance Estimates of 2017-18. Further, the production during 2018-19 is higher by 15.63 million tonnes than the previous five years' (2013-14 to 2017-18) average production of foodgrain.

Total production of Rice during 2018-19 is estimated at record 115.60 million tonnes. Production of rice has increased by 4.59 million tonnes than the production of 111.01 million tonnes in 2nd Advance Estimates of 2017-18. It is also higher by 7.80 million tonnes than the five years' average production of 107.80 million tonnes.

Production of Wheat, estimated at 99.12 million tonnes, is higher by 2.01 million tonnes as compared to wheat production of 97.11 million tonnes in 2nd Advance Estimates of 2017-18. Further, the production of wheat during 2018-19 is higher by 4.51 million tonnes than the average wheat production of 94.61 million tonnes.

Production of Nutri / Coarse Cereals estimated at 42.64 million tonnes is lower by 2.78 million tonnes than the production of 45.42 million tonnes in 2nd Advance Estimates of 2017-18. Further, it is also lower by 0.45 million tonnes than the average production.

Total Pulses production during 2018-19 is estimated at 24.02 million tonnes which is marginally higher by 0.08 million tonnes than the previous year's 2nd Advance Estimates of 23.95 million tonnes. However, the production of pulses during 2018-19 is higher by 3.77 million tones than the five years' average production of 20.26 million tonnes.

Total Oilseeds production in the country during 2018-19 is estimated at 31.50 million tonnes which is higher by 1.62 million tonnes than the production of 29.88 million tonnes in 2nd Advance Estimates of 2017-18. Further, the production of oilseeds during 2018-19 is higher by 1.85 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

With an increase by 27.61 million tonnes over 2017-18 (as per 2nd Advance Estimates), total production of Sugarcane in the country during 2018-19 is estimated at 380.83 million tonnes. Further, the production of sugarcane during 2018-19 is higher by 31.05 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 349.78 million tonnes.

Production of Cotton estimated at 30.09 million bales (of 170 kg each) is lower than the production of 33.92 million bales in 2nd Advance Estimates of 2017-18. Production of Jute & Mesta is estimated at 10.07 million bales (of 180 kg each).

Here are the estimates for major individual commodities. Rice - 115.60 million tonnes, Maize - 27.80 million tonnes, Tur - 3.68 million tonnes, Gram - 10.32 million tonnes, Soyabean - 13.69 million tonnes, Rapeseed and Mustard - 8.40 million tonnes, Groundnut - 6.97 million tonnes.

