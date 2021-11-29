Punjab Alkalies gains on stock-split plan

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals added 3.60% to Rs 222.85 after the company said that its board will meet on Thursday, 2 December 2021, to consider and approve the sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 27 November 2021.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals promoted by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC), is a wholly owned Punjab Government company. The product range of the company includes caustic soda lye ,caustic soda flakes, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, sodium hypochlorite and hydrogen gas.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 54.98% YoY to Rs 87.02 crore in Q2 FY22.

