Punjab Alkalies receives Govt. approval for expansion of existing environmental clearance

-
ALSO READ
Punjab Alkalies spurts after Quant MF buys stake
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 41.77 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gujarat Alkalies rises on signing MoU with NTPC REL
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals commissions various projects at Dahej
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 18.81% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Rupnagar, Punjab.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU