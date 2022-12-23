Punjab Alkalies receives Govt. approval for expansion of existing environmental clearance

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals has received approval from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the expansion of existing environmental clearance (EC) as previously granted by the Ministry by addition of API (Paracetamol) and its intermediates manufacturing plant for B2 Category at Naya Nangal, Dist.

Rupnagar, Punjab.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)