Punjab Alkalies receives Govt. approval for expansion of existing environmental clearance

Capital Market 

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals has received approval from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the expansion of existing environmental clearance (EC) as previously granted by the Ministry by addition of API (Paracetamol) and its intermediates manufacturing plant for B2 Category at Naya Nangal, Dist.

Rupnagar, Punjab.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 18:23 IST

